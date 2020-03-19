Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 March

Armenia seeks to penalize violation of self-quarantine instructions

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia is developing a legislative initiative which will envisage liability for people who will violate the healthcare authorities’ instructions to self-quarantine, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said.

“If someone is ordered to self-quarantine based on epidemiological instructions, then the violation of this self-quarantine should have consequences, up to criminal liability. And we are currently working on the bill,” Torosyan said, adding that many countries are switching to self-quarantine methods and there are countries that already have envisaged responsibility for violators.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





