Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia on the birthday anniversary, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Accept my warmest congratulations and best wishes on your birthday.

The friendly relations between Armenia and Georgia are based on rich historical traditions and today as well are distinguished with mutual trust and a deep feeling of mutual respect.

I highly value our personal relations. I am confident that with joint efforts we will be able to use the entire potential of the bilateral cooperation to raise our relations to a qualitatively new level.

I wish you new achievements in your important and responsible position and success to all your programs aimed at regional development and stability, and welfare and progress to the friendly Georgian people.

Once again congratulations on your birthday. I wish good luck, good health and happiness to you and your family”, the Armenian PM said in his congratulatory letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan