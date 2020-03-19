Armenian quarantined evacuees from Italy feeling well

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. All 67 Armenian nationals who were airlifted out of coronavirus-hit Italy on an evacuation flight on March 16th and quarantined in a government facility in Dilijan, Armenia are feeling well, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said.

“Almost all of them are feeling well. Yesterday only one patient developed fever. The patient has been taken to a hospital and will be tested. All others will be tested only after the quarantine is completed, because they are practically healthy,” he said, referring to the fact that none is experiencing any symptoms. “Even if they have the virus, after the 14th day we will have a negative test result because the virus will have withdrawn from their systems”.

He said they don’t see any need of testing quarantined people who don’t have any symptoms.

