Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 March

Coronavirus: More confirmed cases bring Armenia total number to 122

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. 7 new novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections to 122, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said on social media on March 19. 

He said the new cases are connected with the previously confirmed cases at a Yerevan manufacturing plant and that “they were under supervision from the beginning”.

Out of the 122 infections, one patient has already recovered, the remaining are in normal condition.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





