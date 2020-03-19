Arayik Harutyunyan is leading candidate in Artsakh presidential election, survey shows

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. According to polls, former State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan is the leading candidate in the upcoming presidential elections in Artsakh. Harutyunyan, a former PM of Artsakh, is running for office backed by his Free Fatherland party.

Sociologist Aharon Adibekyan presented results of surveys during a press conference on March 19.

“46 percent of citizens who have clearly decided whom they will vote for said they will vote for Arayik Harutyunyan,” he said.

22% said they will vote for FM Masis Mayilyan, running as an independent candidate.

8% said they favor Vitaly Balasanyan (Justice Party), while 4% said they will vote for Speaker Ashot Ghoulian (Democratic Party of Artsakh). “The remaining 20% goes to the remaining 10 candidates,” Adibkeyan said.

According to the surveys, 72% of the population of Artsakh are following the campaigning.

“Moreover, 85% are informed about the elections. 32% are ready to head to the polls and vote for their favored candidate, the remaining haven’t yet decided,” he said.

Asked about their expectations from the future government, respondents noted solution of social problems, improvement of settlements and opening of leisure and entertainment centers.

“The most known candidate is Arayik Harutyunyan. 84% of the respondents know him, followed by Masis Mayilyan with 64%, then Vitaly Balasanyan with 60%, while 54% know Ashot Ghoulian,” Adibekyan said.

