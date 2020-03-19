Cabinet salutes healthcare workers, businesses

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Cabinet members gave a round of applause today at the Cabinet meeting to all businesses and healthcare workers who are carrying on with their work and service during the novel coronavirus crisis.

“I’d like to once more emphasize the exclusive talent of our businessmen,” PM Pashinyan said, adding that businesses are carrying on with importing goods despite the border shutdowns. “And I would like to thank everyone”, he said.

Pashinyan noted that the healthcare workers are the leading heroes on these days. The PM and ministers gave a round of applause for the businesses and healthcare workers.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan