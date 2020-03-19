All novel coronavirus patients in Armenia are in non-life-threatening state, says minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. All 115 novel coronavirus patients in Armenia are in satisfactory condition, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said during the Cabinet meeting.

He said only 5 of the 115 have mild fever.

“13 of them are above the age of 60, none have fever. I can say that their lives are not in danger,” Torosyan said.

