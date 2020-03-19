All novel coronavirus patients in Armenia are in non-life-threatening state, says minister
13:12, 19 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. All 115 novel coronavirus patients in Armenia are in satisfactory condition, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said during the Cabinet meeting.
He said only 5 of the 115 have mild fever.
“13 of them are above the age of 60, none have fever. I can say that their lives are not in danger,” Torosyan said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
