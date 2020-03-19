China’s Wuhan reports zero increase in novel coronavirus infections

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. No new infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported on March 18 in China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, marking a notable first in the city's months-long battle with the deadly virus, Xinhua news reports.

The Health Commission of Hubei Province, where Wuhan is the capital, said the virus’ death toll climbed by eight in the province, but the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan and Hubei remained at 50,005 and 67,800 on March 18.

A total of 795 people were discharged from hospital in Hubei Province after recovery. Currently there are 6,636 hospitalized patients, 1,809 of whom are in severe condition and 465 in critical condition.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in 166 other countries.