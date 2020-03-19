Armenian PM says they set a task to be guided by greater ambitions during COVID-19 crisis

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is discussing the anti-crisis economic strategy, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that as a result of the current crisis Armenia, Artsakh, the Armenian people should get out of this situation caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) more strongly.

“Our decision is definite. We haven’t put a task before ourselves and will not put a task to restore the pre-crisis economic situation, no matter how good that situation was in Armenia. We have set a task to be guided by much greater ambitions while positioning towards the post-crisis situation. Here the logic of our actions comes that we should implement development programs at this period, maybe we should focus more on the agenda of the reforms we have adopted and of course we also should provide a major support to the economy that must have a development logic”, the PM said, adding that the current crisis will also bring certain social challenges.

Pashinyan said respective actions must also be taken on this path.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 115, one patient has recovered.

