Yerevan Mayor urges City Council members to demonstrate high social responsibility

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Before the start of today’s session of the Yerevan City Council, Mayor Hayk Marutyan urged the City Council members to demonstrate high social responsibility during the current state of emergency aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in Armenia.

The Mayor said the speed of the elimination of this disease depends on everyone.

“I ask everyone to contribute to the improvement of the situation as much as possible. What is required from the state, communities, the Yerevan City Hall, everything is being done. Nothing will be achieved without the participation of a citizen. I ask everyone so that people wear face masks in public places, in stores and public transport”, the Mayor said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 115, one patient has recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan