Yerevan City Council holds session – LIVE
YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council is holding a session. 20 issues are included in today’s session agenda.
The City Council should adopt a decision on approving the Yerevan 2019 budget performance report.
