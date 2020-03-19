Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 March

Yerevan City Council holds session – LIVE

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council is holding a session. 20 issues are included in today’s session agenda.

The City Council should adopt a decision on approving the Yerevan 2019 budget performance report.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      





