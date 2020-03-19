Doctors of Yerevan’s coronavirus hospital call on citizens to stay home

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Doctors of the Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital of Yerevan, which is currently serving as coronavirus-only hospital, called on all citizens of Armenia to stay home to battle the COVID-19.

“We stay here for you, please stay home for us. Be healthy”, the doctors said in their call, which was posted on the hospital’s Facebook page.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 115, one patient has recovered.