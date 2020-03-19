Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 March

Doctors of Yerevan’s coronavirus hospital call on citizens to stay home

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Doctors of the Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital of Yerevan, which is currently serving as coronavirus-only hospital, called on all citizens of Armenia to stay home to battle the COVID-19.

“We stay here for you, please stay home for us. Be healthy”, the doctors said in their call, which was posted on the hospital’s Facebook page.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 115, one patient has recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      



