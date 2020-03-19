Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on March 19, as of 08:30, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

Gyumri-Bavra highway (only for trucks), Ashotsk-Amasia road and the roads of Spitak town are difficult to pass.

Kapan-Sisian-Goris highway and Aragats region are partly covered with clear ice.

The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan