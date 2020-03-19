LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.36% to $1649.00, copper price down by 0.06% to $5218.00, lead price down by 0.41% to $1710.00, nickel price up by 0.85% to $11910.00, tin price down by 6.31% to $14475.00, zinc price down by 1.90% to $1913.00, molybdenum price down by 0.22% to $19908.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.