Coronavirus infection cases reach 110 in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. 8 new cases of coronavirus are recorded in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Healthcare Minister's spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on her Facebook page.

''By 21:30, March 18, 8 more coronavirus tests were positive. Doctors assess the health condition of all the patients satisfactory. In total, 110 cases have been recorded so far. We have one case of recovery. The results of epidemiological analysis show that 94 cases are linked with the 1st two cases'', Nikoghosyan wrote.

PM Pashinyan informed earlier that 444 people are isolated, while the Government urged 799 to self-isolate.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

