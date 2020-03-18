Police will ensure self-isolation of people requested to do so

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The Commandant's Office is working on an instruction, which will define the options of ensuring the self-isolation of citizens who have been requested to self-isolate, ARMENPRESS reports Healthcare and Labor Inspectorate of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Avagyan said in a press conference on March 18.

''At the moment our colleagues at the Commandant's Office work on a draft instruction, which will be adopted in a few hours. There is a point there that clearly mentions that when we inform a passenger that he or she should self-isolate, and if he fails to do so, the information will be sent not only to the Health ministry but also to the police. In addition to the administrative penalty, the Police will ensure his self-isolation'', Avagyan said.

Earlier he had informed that nearly 100 people had been isolated for coronavirus suspects from Armenia's border check-points.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 102. One has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan