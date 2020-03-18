Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-03-20

YEREVAN, 18 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 March, USD exchange rate is down by 0.23 drams to 490.53 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 4.37 drams to 539.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.26 drams to 6.30 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 7.73 drams to 589.67 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 753.88 drams to 24227.26 drams. Silver price is down by 8.38 drams to 196.19 drams. Platinum price is down by 415.05 drams to 10266.86 drams.