Asian Stocks - 18-03-20
TOKYO, 18 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 18 March:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.68% to 16726.55 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.19% to 1270.84 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.83% to 2728.76 points, and HANG SENG is down by 4.18% to 22291.82 points.
