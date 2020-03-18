Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 March

Asian Stocks - 18-03-20

Asian Stocks - 18-03-20

TOKYO, 18 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 18 March:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.68% to 16726.55 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.19% to 1270.84 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.83% to 2728.76 points, and HANG SENG is down by 4.18% to 22291.82 points.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration