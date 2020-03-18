Coronavirus prevention in army discussed at consultation convened by Artsakh’s President

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a consultation with the supreme command staff of the Defense Army at the head of Defense minister Jalal Haroutyunyan on March 18.

Issues related to army-building, current situation along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani border were on the discussion agenda. Special attention was drawn to the measures taken to prevent the spread of acute respiratory infections and the new coronavirus in the army.

Bako Sahakyan gave concrete instructions to the Defense Army's command staff towards providing a systematic solution to the issues under discussion. Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the consultation.