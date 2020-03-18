Coronavirus may open new economic prospects for Armenia – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. By the prediction of Prime Ministe rof Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the global economic transformations will have an impact on the Armenian economy, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Shant TV.

''Now global economic collapse is predicted and it will impact Armenia as well. If in thepast we used to speak about economic revolution, that we will record 7-8% economic growth, now we say let's forget these numbers. Now it's really time for economic revolution. This coronavirus opens new prospects for us'', Pashinyan said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 102. One has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan