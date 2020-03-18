PM Pashinyan names new NSS Director and Police Chief

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says that the acting Director of the National Security Service and Police Chief will remain in their positions as NSS Director and Police Chief, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Shant TV.

''I have already made the decision. The acting Police Chief will be appointed Police Chief, while the acting NSS Director will be appointed NSS Director'', Pashinyan said.

Eduard Martirisyan has been the acting NSS Director since Vanetsyan left the office, while acting Police Chief is Arman Sargsyan, who replace Valeri Osipyan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan