PM informs about 102 confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus infections in Armenia has reached 102, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Shant TV.

''As for now, we have 102 cases'', Pashinyan said.

According to him, 75% of the infections came from two sources – Etchmiadzin event and a factory in Yerevan's Shengavit district.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. The 1st coronavirus case in Armenia was recorded on March 1. The 1st patient, who came from Iran, has recovered and been discharged from hospital. He is the only one to have recovered so far.

