Traffic limitations for Etchmiadzin city to be eliminated today

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan made a decision to stop the limitations of exit from Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) city and the process of checking people's temperature on the remaining three roads (earlier it was decided to ban 24 of 27 roads to tackle spread of coronavirus), ARMENPRESS reports Avinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''Dear compatriots, starting from 20:00 the limitations of exit from Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) city and the process of checking people's temperature on the remaining three roads will be removed, given the fact that the cases (of coronavirus infections-edit) did not go out of the interaction circle of the patient who tested positive a week ago”, Avinyan wrote, urging the residents of Etchmiadzin, as well as the entire population of Armenia to strictly abide by the requirements of the state of emergency.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 84. One has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

