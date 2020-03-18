Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 March

Nearly 46 million AMD donated to state for fighting coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Finance of Armenia informs that by 18:00, March 18 the donations to the state for fighting coronavirus amounted to 45 million 763 thousand and 315 AMD.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Government, a total of 280 payments took place.

Edited and transated by Tigran Sirekanyan





