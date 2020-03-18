Foreign ministry is always in touch with Armenian citizens currently in Turkey

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry is always in touch with the Armenian citizens who are currently in Turkey and takes actions to assist them, Head of the Consular Department at the MFA Artak Avetisyan said during a press conference.

“We receive calls at our Hot-Line from our compatriots who are in Turkey and keep in touch with them. After making a respective decision we will try to help and assist our citizens”, he said.

In turn foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan urged citizens of Armenia who are in Turkey to contact the Armenian MFA’s consular department.

“We do not have diplomatic relations with Turkey, therefore we ask our citizens to apply for consular registration so that we will know how many citizens we have there”, Naghdalyan said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 84, one patient has recovered.

