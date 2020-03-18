No coronavirus case detected in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. No case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected in Artsakh, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said.

“We urge to follow the official news to avoid fake reports, by keeping the measures proposed by the healthcare ministry to prevent the spread of the virus. Earlier we have informed that 13 suspected cases were tested, and the results of all were negative”, the statement said.

