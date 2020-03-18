Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Over 43 mln AMD transferred to account number aimed at preventing spread of coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. 43 million 121 thousand AMD has been transferred to the account number which was opened on March 17 to assist Armenia’s healthcare ministry to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the government told Armenpress.

The finance ministry said that as of March 18, at 14:00, the funds transferred to the account comprised 43 million 121 thousand AMD.

The funds were donated by individuals and organizations, a total of 218 in payments were made.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 84.

