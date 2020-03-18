President Sarkissian donates one-month salary to account number opened for battling COVID- 19

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian is transferring his salary of one month to the account number opened for preventing and battling the novel coronavirus in the country, the President’s Office said on Facebook.

“President Armen Sarkissian is transferring his one-month salary – 1.017.556 AMD, to the account number opened for assisting the healthcare ministry to prevent and overcome the novel coronavirus disease”, the statement said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 84.

