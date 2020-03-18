Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Catholicos of All Armenians announces March 18 day of nationwide prayer

Catholicos of All Armenians announces March 18 day of nationwide prayer

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, announced March 18 as the day of nationwide prayer, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

The prayer will be broadcast live on Public TV at 19:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration