Catholicos of All Armenians announces March 18 day of nationwide prayer
YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, announced March 18 as the day of nationwide prayer, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.
The prayer will be broadcast live on Public TV at 19:00.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
