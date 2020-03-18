UAE sends medical aid to Iran to fight coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent a medical aid to Iran to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The two aircrafts carrying more than 31 tons of medical supplies and equipment, including gloves, face masks, other preventive items, were departed from the UAE to Iran.

This is the second case of the UAE sending medical aid to Iran.

Iran is the third after China and Italy in terms of the largest number of COVID-19 infected people and death cases.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan