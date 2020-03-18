Double-pneumonia fatality in Yerevan hospital didn’t have coronavirus, authorities say

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. On March 17th, the Nork Infectious Diseases hospital of Yerevan admitted a patient with a diagnosis of pulmonary edema, double pneumonia and respiratory failure. Medics initially suspected a novel coronavirus in the patient, and took tests, Healthcare Ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on social media.

“Samples were taken and the test results came back negative. At the same time, doctors performed necessary cardiac-respiratory rehabilitation measures, additional personnel were involved, but unfortunately, they didn’t succeed in saving the patient’s life,” she said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also gave additional information about the case.

“On March 17th, a 49-year-old patient with pulmonary edema, double pneumonia and respiratory failure was transported from the Armenia Medical Center to the Nork Infectious Disease hospital, naturally the patient was suspected to have also coronavirus. However, the patient’s tests were negative,” the PM said, adding that doctors did everything they could.

“Given the existing situation regarding the coronavirus, I find it necessary to specially note that this citizen’s death doesn’t have anything to do with coronavirus,” he added.

UPDATES: The original article was updated with the prime minister's comment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan