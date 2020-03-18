Yerevan’s coronavirus hospital initiates 24/7 psychological support service

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital of Yerevan, which has been re-organized to treat coronavirus cases only, has set up a psychological support service since March 16th.

“Psychological support and consultation are provided to patients, their families and the medical personnel,” the hospital said on social media.

In addition, the service is also available online 24/7 at +37433340110, +37491042914 (WhatsApp, Viber).

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan