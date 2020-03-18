Armenia soup kitchens deploy delivery option amid coronavirus situation

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. In cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the Mission Armenia charity organization has called on people to minimize visits to their centers amid the novel coronavirus situation.

The organization said it is suspending the activities of its day centers and charity meal centers due to safety concerns.

The organization said their employees will deliver the food to the citizens’ place of residence.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan