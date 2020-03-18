Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Armenia soup kitchens deploy delivery option amid coronavirus situation

Armenia soup kitchens deploy delivery option amid coronavirus situation

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. In cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the Mission Armenia charity organization has called on people to minimize visits to their centers amid the novel coronavirus situation.

The organization said it is suspending the activities of its day centers and charity meal centers due to safety concerns.

The organization said their employees will deliver the food to the citizens’ place of residence.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration