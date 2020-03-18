Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

Armenia-Iran ban on freight shipments amended for some exceptions

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian ministry of economy says the freight shipments of some goods of economic significance between Armenia and Iran are being allowed effective March 18th.

The Armenian government’s coronavirus-related February 24 decision has been amended to allow the transportation of certain raw materials between Armenia and Iran.

The shipments will be carried out through the Meghri BCP under the supervision of authorities.

Earlier the transportation of certain medical products was also allowed.

