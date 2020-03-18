Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

So far vast majority of Armenia coronavirus cases are virtually asymptomatic

So far vast majority of Armenia coronavirus cases are virtually asymptomatic

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Only 2 out of the 84 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia have developed pneumonia, but they are in good condition, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

The two patients with pneumonia don’t even have fever, he said.

Only 26 patients have very mild fever, he said.

As of March 18th, 11:36 (GMT+4), the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia stands at 84. One patient has recovered. Hundreds are quarantined or self-quarantined.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration