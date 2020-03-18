So far vast majority of Armenia coronavirus cases are virtually asymptomatic

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Only 2 out of the 84 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia have developed pneumonia, but they are in good condition, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

The two patients with pneumonia don’t even have fever, he said.

Only 26 patients have very mild fever, he said.

As of March 18th, 11:36 (GMT+4), the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia stands at 84. One patient has recovered. Hundreds are quarantined or self-quarantined.

