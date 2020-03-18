No shortage of alcohol-based hand sanitizers in Armenia – PM on panic-buying

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan doesn’t see shortage of alcohol-based hand sanitizers in Armenia.

“Today I found out that 11,000 liters of alcohol is processed in Armenia daily, about half of which goes for the production of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. The fact that there are no hand sanitizers in some pharmacies shows that we have dealt with panic-buying regarding these hand sanitizers. Our calculations show that today that there is a huge amount of alcohol-based hand sanitizers stored in the homes of our beloved compatriots. There is no shortage of these hand sanitizers in the country”, the PM said live on Facebook.

Pashinyan said there are three companies in Armenia at this moment that are producing alcohol-based hand sanitizers and there is information that four more will join this process soon.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 84.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan