Armenian Prime Minister’s wife volunteers to help healthcare workers amid coronavirus crisis

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan has applied to the Ministry of Healthcare to be recruited as a volunteer amid the coronavirus crisis, Hakobyan’s spokesperson Hasmik Harutyunyan said.

Anna Hakobyan is the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the My Step charity foundation.

“As informed earlier, My Step Foundation is observing the possibilities of assisting vulnerable senior citizens. Currently the foundation’s staff are engaged in consultations and studies to understand the needs and clarify future actions. As Chair of the Board of Trustees, Anna Hakobyan is coordinating the works from home,” she said.

In response to media rumors, Harutyunyan reminded that Hakobyan has been tested for the novel coronavirus on March 15th and the results were negative. “Anna Hakobyan is in Yerevan since March 16th”, the spokesperson said.

Harutyunyan said that Anna Hakobyan has indefinitely postponed all meetings over the novel coronavirus situation and the state of emergency.

As of March 18th, 11:36 (GMT+4), the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia stands at 84. One patient has recovered. Hundreds are quarantined or self-quarantined.

Yesterday the healthcare ministry said that more than 2000 people responded to their March 16 appeal for volunteers.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan