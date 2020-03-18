Armenia’s healthcare minister donates money to account number opened for fighting COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan donated 100,000 drams to the account number opened at the Central Treasury aimed at assisting the healthcare ministry’s actions to fight against the novel coronavirus.

“I transferred 100,000 drams to assist the fight against the coronavirus disease”, the minister said on Facebook.

Armenia’s finance ministry opened an account number aimed at supporting the actions of the healthcare ministry to prevent and overcome the new coronavirus. The money is transferred to the account number opened at the Central Treasury – 900005001947. The donated money will be used for promoting the medical staff, purchasing medical items and equipment, as well as improving the building conditions of hospitals.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 78, according to the latest data.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

