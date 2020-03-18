Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 March

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on March 18, as of 08:35, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

Vardenyats Pass and the roads of Amasia village of Shirak province are difficult to pass.

Snowfalls are reported in Ashotsk, Amasia villages, Vanadzor, Tashir, Stepanavan, Gavar, Martuni, Chambarak towns and Aragats region.


Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      





