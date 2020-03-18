Yerevan’s coronavirus hospital builds additional 40-room ward

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. The Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital of Yerevan, which is designated as the coronavirus-only hospital, is building a new 40-room ward which will be ready in 3-4 days, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said.

By far there are 78 novel coronavirus cases in Armenia, with one patient having recovered.

Hundreds are quarantined.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan