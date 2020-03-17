COVID-19: Armenia quarantines hundreds of suspected cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The number of suspected novel coronavirus cases to be isolated is expected to reach 600, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said on social media.

“By the end of the day we will have 600 quarantined citizens. It is possible for several hundreds more to be quarantined, then the self-quarantine principle will only be applied,” Torosyan said.

As of March 17, 22:00 (GMT+4), there are 78 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia. One patient, the very first confirmed case, has already recovered.

On March 16th, the government declared a 30-day state of emergency.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan