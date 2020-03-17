More coronavirus cases in Armenia bring total number to 78

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. 6 new novel coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infections to 78, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan announced.

He said the latest cases are direct contacts of an infected person from a manufacturing plant.

The first novel coronavirus case in Armenia was confirmed on March 1.

So far, out of the 78 cases one patient has recovered.

