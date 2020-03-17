PM Pashinyan touring in Yerevan supermarkets and groceries

YEREVAN, MARCH 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is touring in the supermarkets and groceries of Yerevan, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan is Live broadcasting on Facebook. He familiarizes himself with the situation over food in the markets.

Citizens tell Pashinyan that there are no food problems at the markets and they do their daily shopping.

Yesterday Nikol Pashinyan had announced that there are no problems with food reserves in Armenia, calling on the citizens not to do panic shopping.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. By now there are 72 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia, one of whom has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan