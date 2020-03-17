Coronavirus cases reach 72 in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. 8 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected to 72, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

“We have 8 more confirmed cases, some of them have been under quarantine from the beginning, whereas the direct contacts of the remaining cases are being clarified. One of these new cases is connected with the case in Etchmiadzin, while the remaining 7 are contacts of a case detected in a manufacturing company in Yerevan. As of this moment, we have a total of 72 confirmed cases, 1 of whom has recovered”, the minister said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan