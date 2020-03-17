Yerevan City Hall to provide food stored in kindergartens to needy families

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall will provide the food stored in the community kindergartens to the socially needy families, the City Hall said on Facebook.

“Taking into account the current state of emergency in the country Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan discussed with Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan the issue of providing the food stored in the community kindergartens to the needy families. The food will be provided to the administrations of heads of administrative districts, and their social protection departments will distribute the food to the needy families based on priority”, the statement said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia is 64, one patient has recovered.

