Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-03-20

YEREVAN, 17 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.96 drams to 490.76 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.93 drams to 544.30 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.56 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.54 drams to 597.40 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 1,136.71 drams to 23473.38 drams. Silver price down by 43.77 drams to 204.57 drams. Platinum price down by 1,632.58 drams to 10681.91 drams.