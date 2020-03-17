Armenia MFA advises citizens to strictly refrain from travelling abroad due to spread of COVID- 19

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry advises citizens to strictly refrain from travelling abroad given the current wide spread of the novel coronavirus around the world.

The ministry issued a statement which says:

“Taking into account the wide geographical spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), we advise citizens of Armenia to strictly refrain from travelling abroad.

We inform the citizens of Armenia currently planning to travel abroad that your trip might be suspended, given the measures and travel restrictions being undertaken by different countries to prevent the further spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

We urge the citizens of Armenia, who are planning to return to Armenia from a foreign country, to thoroughly check the flight and transit possibilities in order to realistically assess the situation and make a reasonable decision whether to return to Armenia or stay in that country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic service of the Republic of Armenia abroad will regularly provide up-to-date information on travel opportunities and restrictions imposed by different countries.

Diplomatic missions of Armenia abroad stand ready to support and assist our citizens abroad”.