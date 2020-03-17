More than 2000 people reach out in one day to healthcare ministry’s appeal for volunteers in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. More than 2000 people have responded to the Ministry of Healthcare’s March 16 appeal for volunteers, spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said in a statement on social media.

“Dear countrymen, the Ministry of Healthcare thanks you for the rapid and heartfelt response to yesterday’s announcement on recruiting volunteers with the purpose of implementing various actions amid the novel coronavirus situation. More than 2000 people have already registered and expressed readiness to be involved in the ministry’s works. At this phase we have sufficient information on volunteers and that’s why we are temporarily suspending our appeal for new volunteers,” Healthcare Ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said.

On March 16th, the Armenian government declared a state of emergency until April 14th over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As of March 17, 16:00 (GMT+4), the number of confirmed cases stands at 64, with one recovered patient.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan