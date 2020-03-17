Yerevan State University Rector’s election to be postponed due to state of emergency

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The election of Rector of the Yerevan State University will be postponed due to the state of emergency declared in Armenia from March 16, the University said in a statement.

Chairman of the YSU Board of Trustees Gevorg Muradyan announced that the session, scheduled on March 23 during which the YSU Rector was to be elected, will not take place. “Additional information on future developments will be provided”, the statement says.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00. As of now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia is 64, one patient has recovered.

