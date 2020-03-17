Armenia’s healthcare ministry to acquire over 5,000 coronavirus test kits

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare ministry will acquire 5,000 and more test kits for diagnosing the novel coronavirus by the end of this week, Deputy healthcare minister Lena Nanushyan said during a press conference.

“By the end of the week we will receive more than 5,000 test kits for diagnosing the coronavirus which are enough for conducting our works. We are working on a daily regime, are in touch with our international partners so that we can acquire additional test kits”, she said, assuring that at this moment Armenia has sufficient amount of these tests.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 64 in Armenia according to the latest reports. One patient has recovered.

